Play of the Week Nominees: September 20

Moorhead, West Fargo Battle for the POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week feature plays from both Minnesota and North Dakota. One comes from the soccer field and the other from the gridiron.

First up, from Moorhead girls soccer against Alexandria. Maria Zanoti bends it like Beckham for the third goal of the night for the Spuds in a win.

It was a great play, but is it better than what we saw from West Fargo and Fargo North.

Packers QB Dustin Mertz looks downfield finds his receiver Seth Nyhof and makes the nice grab.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.