Sheyenne High School Honors Landon Solberg After Two-Year Battle With Cancer

They wore gear with the things he loved

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After Landon Solberg’s two–year battle with brain cancer, the Sheyenne High School Mustangs are honoring him by showing up to school in what he loved. That’s Landon’s Light gear, neon colors, NDSU and Eagles gear. The idea came after some discussion in a group chat.

“All of his friends, I know some of them, it’s completely heartbreaking but also so uplifting to see how many people he inspired,” senior Monti Knewtson said.

The Sheyenne basketball team visited Landon about two weeks ago, and they say he was in good spirits.

“He seemed very positive. For someone going through that, it’s crazy how positive he seemed to be. It was awesome to have his family be so happy and excited to see us,” senior Tyler Terhark said.

Some of the things that students say will stick with them include Landon’s positivity and his faith.

“That stuck with me to just take each moment, be kind, and just shine your light. I think that’s what he would’ve wanted, that’s what his family I think just wants to hold onto,” Knewtson said.

“He definitely included God in a lot of his stories. I watched a couple videos and that really helped him get through that time and stay positive because that’s a big thing going through that, you need to stay positive,” Terhark said.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis have proclaimed Monday to be Landon Solberg Day.

There’s no doubt Landon has made an impact on the whole community, and people are keeping the Solberg family in their thoughts.

“We’re all thinking of them, they’re in our thoughts and prayers so much, Landon made such an impact and we don’t want that light to go out. We just want to keep supporting in every way we can,” Knewtson said.

“The community’s got your back. We’re going to be supporting them throughout these hard times. I know they’re going through very difficult times and the community is doing the best we can to show our support,” Terhark said.

A Celebration of Life Service for Landon will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at Scheels Arena.