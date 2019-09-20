Trump Proposal Could Cut Off Food Stamps to 35K in Minnesota

The Trump administration proposed closing "a loophole'' that automatically deems some people eligible who aren't qualified to receive food stamps.

MINNEAPOLIS–Minnesota food pantry officials are opposing a federal proposal that could take away food stamp benefits from more than 35,000 state residents.

The Trump administration in July proposed closing what it calls “a loophole” that automatically deems some people eligible who aren’t qualified to receive food stamps.

Colleen Moriarty, who heads the nonprofit group Hunger Solutions Minnesota, said Thursday that the “cuts will do real harm to the people in the state of Minnesota.”

State officials say 18,000 children, 3,200 seniors and 2,900 adults with disabilities would lose food assistance under the rule change. Those losing access to food stamps are likely to rely on food pantries.

Advocates say some Minnesota pantries are already serving a record number of people.