Moorhead Community Celebrate International Day Of Peace

MOORHEAD, Minn. — 24 hours meant to remind us all what binds us together instead of what breaks us apart.

That’s why a diverse group of people, including new Americans from across the valley, came together at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead.

The day is hosted by Chira Global Development Organization.

It provided cultural foods, videos for people to watch and speakers who talked about the current climate of the world.

The goal of the event is to build unity in the FM area.

“These kinds of connections will build more trust and understanding in the community, more communication and those people in a point of time in a way or another will be helping each other for finding jobs and for different things,” Executive Director of Chria Global Development Ezat Al Haider said.

The organization hopes to continue offering more events in the future that can help build a more connected community.