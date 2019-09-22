GiGi’s Playhouse Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

FARGO, N.D. — About 200 people were at the grand re–opening of GiGi’s Playhouse in Fargo.

It’s North Dakota’s only achievement center for people with Down syndrome.

The facility originally opened 16 years ago.

Now, it’s celebrating its growth over the years with the addition of new programs and a building renovation.

The expansion project is going by the name “Believe in Our Build 2.0.”

They say their goal is to change the way the world views Down syndrome.

“I think there needs to be more acceptance. Be accepting, be generous and being kind. Our community in Fargo-Moorhead is a great place for everyone, and just making sure that people with all abilities are accepted for their ability,” said Heather Lorenzen, GiGi’s Playhouse site manager.

The newest additions include a gym, learning lab and therapeutic play area.