Meningococcal Meningitis Case Under Investigation At Grand Forks Air Force Base

They are working to identify and notify close contacts to ensure they receive appropriate antibiotics

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE — North Dakota Department of Health and Grand Forks Air Force Base are investigating a case of meningococcal meningitis.

There is no risk to those who were not in close contact with the infected individual, who has not been identified.

Meningococcal meningitis is a severe infection of the bloodstream and the thin lining covering the brain and spinal cord.

It is a relatively rare disease and usually occurs as a single isolated event.