Upper Red River Valley COAD To Help With Cleaning Up After Flash Flooding

torrential rain caused flash flooding from Cooperstown to Grand Forks to Roseau

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. — It’s the cleanup after the storms.

Thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday with torrential rain caused flash flooding from Cooperstown to Grand Forks to Roseau.

Northwood got 8 and three quarter inches of rain

Grand Forks, Crookston, Roseau and Thief River Falls all reporting around 5 inches or more.

Roads and homes were flooded and even I-29 near Grand Forks was closed due to flooding.

If you, or anyone you know in Grand Forks and Polk Counties needs help with clean up from the storms you can contact the Upper Red River Valley Community Organizations Active in Disasters.

You can call 701-780-8213 now and leave a voicemale.

The line will be staffed starting Monday morning at 8.

If you would like to volunteer your services to help with clean up you can also do that by calling.