Country Star Justin Moore Returning To Fargo

Moore just recently had his 8th No. 1 hit

FARGO, N.D. — Justin Moore is coming back to Fargo with his “The Late Nights and Longnecks Tour”.

He’ll be at Scheels Arena on Thursday, April 9.

Moore just recently had his 8th No. 1 hit with “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” which pays tribute to soldiers & first responders who don’t return home.

Tickets for his show range from $30.50 to $60.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.