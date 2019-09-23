Main Avenue E. in West Fargo Reduced to One Lane for Construction

WEST FARGO, N.D.–Main Avenue E. will be reduced to one lane going both east and westbound on Wednesday, September 25 for work on the medians.

The interior left lanes from west of Ninth Street E. to east of Sixth Street E. will be closed. Traffic will be able to turn south from the westbound lane to access Eighth Street E.

The City of West Fargo says to expect delays and congestion during the morning and evening commutes. Motorists should adjust travel plans accordingly.