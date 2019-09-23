Riverview Place Hosts “Falling Into Health” Fair

The event is for seniors to learn about healthy living habits

FARGO, N.D. — A senior living facility is celebrating the first day of fall with a “Falling Into Health” event.

Around 50 seniors gathered at Riverview Place in Fargo for their health fair.

The event is a collaboration between Riverview and Griswold Home Care.

More than 20 vendors, including Sanford Health and the Alzheimer’s Association, are speaking with seniors about healthy living habits.

The facility is also offering free blood pressure and balance assessments.

“We also have some kind of unique things like essential oils. We have some pet therapy, we have assisted devices for the deaf and hard of hearing. So, we’re really excited. We got a lot going on,” said Riverview Executive Director Kari Dew.

It’s the first year Riverview has hosted a health fair.

They say they plan on growing it with more vendors and activities in the upcoming years.