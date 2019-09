Road Closed in Grand Forks Because of Sinkhole

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police is asking people to avoid the 2400 block of South 10th Street because of a sinkhole.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says the hole is nine feet deep and no one has gotten hurt.

Police say the road will be closed for “an undetermined amount of time.”