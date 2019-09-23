UND Football Looking To Make A Statement With Win Over Eastern Washington

First meeting since 2015

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football is coming off their bye week after a 2 and 1 start. The Fighting Hawks travel to Washington to take on last year’s national runners up in Eastern Washington. It’ll be the first time these two programs square off since 2014 when UND lost 54 to 3.

The Eagles only win came to division two program Lindenwood and on top of that two consecutive losses to Jacksonville State and Idaho.

It’s an important match-up for the Fighting Hawks to take advantage and get a statement win over a ranked opponent for the second consecutive game.

“Its a big game for both of us to build a resume. That’s the way we look at it,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Its a really big game for us to go on the road and earn a positive result against a very good football team with a proud tradition. They’re one of the best teams in the FCS the last 10–15 years with a national championship and conference championships, playing in the national championship a year ago. We expect a real tough contest on Saturday.”

“I know they lost but I don’t really pay attention. I’m just worried about us playing them because any team can be beaten on any given day,” defensive back Hayden Blubaugh said. “It really doesn’t matter to me they lost. They’re going to want to come back to their home crib. They’re going to want to beat us to show last week was just a fluke.”

“They lost back to back weeks,” defense lineman Nathan Nguon said. “They’re a good program but I think if we go into the film room and watch and pin point their weaknesses and attack those weaknesses on game day, we’ll do a great job.”

The Fighting Hawks sit at number 25 in the Coaches Poll.