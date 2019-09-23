Zanotti’s Goal Wins High School Play of the Week

Zanotti bent it into the top left corner for a goal against Alexandria

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is Moorhead’s Maria Zanotti. Zanotti won 57 percent of the Twitter poll and had over 300 votes on the KVRR website poll.

In the Spuds game against Alexandria, Zanotti scored the team’s third goal of the first half Bending it like Beckham into the top left corner of the net.

Congrats to Zanotti and Moorhead Spuds Girls Soccer for taking home the win this week.