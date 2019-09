BNSF Railway Tracks Vandalized Near Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–The BNSF Railway Police are offering a reward for information regarding the destruction of the BNSF Railway tracks.

The damage occurred in the vicinity of railroad crossings off of County Rd. 20. The damaged caused train delays.

A $2,500 reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call the BNSF Crime Tip hotline at 1-800-832-5452.