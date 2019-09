Boys Soccer: Fargo South Edges Shanley 2-1

Nirash Mongar with the go-ahead goal

FARGO SOUTH, N.D. — Shanley scored right off the kick in the first minute from Braden Altringer.

South responded by a goal of their own seconds later of the foot of Alvin Johnson.

Niresh Mongar scored the go-ahead goal for the Bruins in the 32nd minute.

Bruins won 2-1.