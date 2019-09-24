Police Say Remains are of Teen Missing for More Than 6 Years

DICKINSON, N.D.–Authorities say human remains found in western North Dakota in December are those of a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dickinson area more than six years ago.

The Stark County Sherriff’s Office says the remains of Edward Stubbs, also known as Ashton Lebaron, were discovered by a resident on Dec. 11 in the area of Radar Base Hill, a defunct Air Force Radar Station northeast of Dickinson.

Stubbs, from El Paso, Texas, came to the Dickinson area in June 2013 to work construction. He went missing that same month.

The teen’s mother, Jolene Stubbs, put out a $5,000 reward shortly after her son disappeared.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Edward Stubbs. No further details have been released.