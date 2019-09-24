UPDATE: Speaker Pelosi announces launch of impeachment inquiry into President Trump

UPDATE: North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong has released this statement regarding Speaker Pelosi announcing an impeachment inquiry into President Trump:

“Speaker Pelosi’s statement makes a good headline, but it changes nothing. Formal impeachment can only start after receiving 218 votes on the floor of the U.S. house. Instead of working to pass USMCA, fix our broken immigration system, and reduce drug prices, House Democrats continue to delegitimize a duly elected President and pass partisan bills that have no chance of becoming law.”

UPDATE – Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson has released this statement regarding Speaker Pelosi announcing an impeachment inquiry into President Trump:

“If anyone thinks a partisan impeachment process would constrain President Trump, they are fooling themselves. Without significant bipartisan support, impeachment proceedings will be a lengthy and divisive action with no resolution.

I believe it will be a failed process that will end up even further dividing our country and weakening our ability to act together on issues like passing USMCA, containing foreign threats and growing our economy.”

UPDATE – (AP) Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker’s office at the Capitol saying “no one is above the law.” The move puts the Democratic speaker’s stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House. Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid. Pelosi says the president “must be held accountable.” Washington (CNN) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce a formal impeachment inquiry later Tuesday, multiple sources on Capitol Hill tell CNN.

Pelosi had earlier said she would make an announcement at 5 p.m. ET.

Amid dozens of Democratic lawmakers opening the door to impeachment proceedings, Pelosi is consulting Tuesday afternoon with the six House Democratic leaders to discuss their presentation to the caucus later in the day, Democratic sources familiar with the issue say. The speaker has been on the phone with her colleagues over the last several days to take the temperature of the whistleblower complaint as she decides whether to embrace impeachment, Democrats say.

At an Atlantic Ideas Festival event in Washington, Pelosi declined to weigh in on specifics when asked about impeachment.

“It’s really sad to think that our President would perform an impeachable offense,” Pelosi said at the event. “It’s hard to say you’ve gotten to that place. But what would be an impeachable offense would be that which is proven in an investigation.”

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that Pelosi is also expected to put a resolution on the House floor Wednesday to address reports that Trump pushed Ukraine’s President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, amid growing calls to start the impeachment process, according to sources. What that resolution will specifically say is still being worked out. A Democratic leadership aide told CNN that key committees are currently working on the language. A source added that Pelosi wants to do this before Thursday, when acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is scheduled to appear before House Intelligence Committee, in hopes of pressuring him to reveal the details of the whistleblower complaint against Trump Pelosi is encouraging members of her caucus to state their impeachment position now in order to show there is a groundswell in the caucus. She is also conveying that message to freshmen. This comes as Pelosi will meet with key committee chairmen who are leading investigations into Trump ahead of a full caucus meeting Tuesday afternoon, according to Democratic sources, in what appears to be a crucial day for the party and their strategy on whether to impeach the President. A senior House Democratic aide said some Democrats have raised the idea of setting up a select committee to investigate all the allegations of wrongdoing against Trump since now it appears that the issues — like the Ukraine scandal — cross the jurisdiction of several committees. Some Democrats are likely to endorse this move publicly, but Pelosi has not decided on this yet, Democratic sources said. Setting up a panel would be complicated and time-consuming, so many Democrats are skeptical they would go this route. But it’s another sign of the growing focus on impeachment in the House Democratic Caucus. In an interview with CNN Monday night, Pelosi declined to say whether she would fully endorse initiating an impeachment inquiry when she meets with the caucus Tuesday. But she left little doubt the developments around the whistleblower’s complaint had dramatically escalated the standoff with Trump and a move toward impeachment proceedings was all but certain. “We will have no choice,” Pelosi said of ultimately getting behind an impeachment inquiry. Tide changing for Pelosi allies and vulnerable House freshmen Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis on Tuesday announced his support for impeachment proceedings, arguing that “now is the time to act” and any delay “would betray the foundation of our democracy.” “We will never find the truth unless we use the power given to the House of Representatives and the House alone to begin an official investigation as dictated by the Constitution,” the Georgia Democrat said in a speech on the House floor . “The future of our democracy is at stake.”

Some of Pelosi’s closest allies, including House Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Debbie Dingell of Michigan, have signaled their support for impeachment proceedings — a significant indicator that the speaker could be moving closer to backing the divisive political procedure. Another crucial development has been multiple high profile freshmen Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016 either coming out publicly to fully endorse the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry or at least opening the door to proceedings , citing Trump’s actions as forcing them to act. One of those freshman Democrats, Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, stressed on CNN “New Day” Tuesday that “none of us ran on impeaching the President.” But she argued that the allegation that Trump might have tried leveraging foreign military aid to advance his reelection efforts was “just a line that I think was too much for all of us.” Pelosi has cited the House members in GOP-leaning districts as part of her hesitance to embrace impeachment, and the groundswell of statements over the past 48 hours could signal a tipping point in the political calculus.