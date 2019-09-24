Terry Fator Cancels Bluestem Appearance, Plant & Smith Still Performing This Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Bad news Terry Fator fans. He has had to cancel his show scheduled for Sunday at Bluestem Amphitheater due to unforeseen circumstances.

The promoter says all refunds will be provided at the point of purchase.

All credit or debit card purchases through the Tickets300 Box Office online or by phone will be refunded automatically.

If you paid with cash, bring your tickets to the box office.

You have 30 days to claim your refund.

Robert Plant will be at Bluestem Wednesday night followed by Granger Smith on Thursday night.