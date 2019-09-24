The Chili Feed raises almost 70,000 dollars

Their original goal was 50,000.

FARGO, N.D. – Roers and Keller Williams hosts its 10th annual Chili feed for United Way of Cass Clay.

Lunch-goers were able to sample 50 different chili styles, desserts and they voted for their favorite chili during the competition.

“Ten years ago, we started as crack–pots in the break-room kitchen at Roers and KW and we decided to continue to make it a more community event and invite more people and now fifty different groups bring chilies and compete to win and so it’s become more of a community event that we participate in.” says Danielle Paulus, Director of Roers Property Management.

The coordinators of the event were expecting 900 people with the goal to raise $50,000.

They were able to raise almost $70,000, and all the money will go to the United Way.