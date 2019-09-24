West Fargo Police Search for Suspect Who Fled During High Speed Pursuit

He's facing several charges including fleeing and driving under suspension.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – West Fargo police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Sgt. Cory Beilke says the pursuit started in the area of Main Avenue and Center Street and ended about a mile-and-a-half away, in an industrial area in the 300 block of 12th Avenue Northeast where the driver fled on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and used a K-9 and drones to look for the suspect but was unable to locate the man. Police were, however, able to identify the man. He’s facing several charges including fleeing and driving under suspension. The passenger was arrested on multiple charges.

The Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.