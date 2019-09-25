Moorhead’s Senior Safety Academy Preparing the Elderly In Case of a Medical Emergency

According to the CDC, heart disease and strokes cause 1 in 3 deaths in the United States

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Nearly a hundred seniors came out for this year’s Senior Safety Academy at the Hjemkomst Center.

It’s all part of TRIAD’s efforts to get seniors, law enforcement and the community talking about healthy living for the elderly.

“It’s really phenomenal that seniors are coming out to learn how to help themselves or have law enforcement help them,” said Capt. Dean Haaland from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The event titled “9–1–1 What’s Your Emergency?” is themed around getting seniors to immediately call the police when they need medical help.

“Most seniors, they don’t want to bother us, and what we’re trying to lay is you’re not a bother to us. I mean, you’re the part of the community — we want to make sure that we serve the senior community,” said Haaland.

About a dozen health booths, including Essentia Health and Sanford are also teaching them to look out for the signs of a stroke or heart attack.

“We’re using the B.E. F.A.S.T. We added the B.E. on to the F.A.S.T., so balance and eyes, along with the F.A.S.T.,” said Jayme Meier, an RN at Essentia.

F.A.S.T. is an acronym adopted by most health care facilities, but Essentia added B.E. within the past year.

It’s intended to be a fast way for seniors to recognize they need to get help.

“These are sudden onsets, so you can be drinking your coffee, reading the paper, and then you set the paper down, and then you pick up the paper again to read it, and it’s — you see double, double vision,” said Essentia Stroke Specialist Assistant Tricia Lorenzen.

They say in order to recover fast, you need to be fast.

“Time is muscle, time is brain. Call 911. Get help,” said Meier.

“Don’t be afraid to call 911. Don’t be afraid to call for an emergency that you have. We’re there to serve you,” added Haaland.

To learn more about the signs of heart attacks and strokes, visit the American Heart Association website by clicking on this link.