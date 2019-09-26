Attorney Asks Judge To Release Shooting Threat Suspect To Mental Health Treatment Center

44-year-old Joshua Mjoness of Christine, North Dakota Was Arrested In Yellowstone With A Handgun And 50 Rounds of Ammo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Attorneys for a Christine, North Dakota man accused of threatening to shoot people at an office in Idaho wants him released to a mental-health treatment center.

A public defender for 44-year-old Joshua Mjoness told a judge in Wyoming that defense attorneys might seek inpatient treatment.

The judge didn’t make any rulings.

Federal investigators say Mjoness threatened to shoot everybody at a Boise, Idaho, office if his wife wouldn’t identify a man there he believed was having an “emotional” relationship with her.

Rangers arrested Mjoness in Yellowstone National Park last week with a handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition in his SUV.

He faces federal charges of illegal gun possession and making threats.

Mjoness was one of three Richland No. 44 School District board members recalled by voters in 2018 after a hazing scandal at the high school in Colfax.