Body of Man Missing Five Weeks Found In His Submerged SUV Near Kathryn

KATHRYN, N.D. — The search for 40-year-old Mark Davies of Valley City has ended after authorities recovered his body inside his submerged SUV.

Earlier this week, the sheriff in Barnes County asked the US Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Sheyenne River so crews could search a section of the river.

The body and vehicle were recovered in the river near a bridge about a mile north of Kathryn, North Dakota.

Davies had been missing for five weeks. The last contact he had with family and friends was on August 23rd.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.