Jade Rosenfeldt Appointed District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District

Rosenfeldt is currently with Vogel Law Firm

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jade Rosenfeldt as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

It is a new District Court judgeship that became effective July 1 and will be chambered in Moorhead.

Rosenfeldt is currently with Vogel Law Firm.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says Rosenfeldt demonstrates a remarkable range of experience in the legal field.

The Seventh Judicial District consists of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, and Wadena Counties.