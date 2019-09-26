Man Leads Police on Pursuit in Fergus Falls Before Capture

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) – A man is jailed after a brief pursuit and standoff at a home on the northeast side of Fergus Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The man, wanted on a number of felony warrants, fled a traffic stop and then dashed into a home. Police set up a perimeter and was eventually taken into custody inside the house.

Officers from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Minnesota DNR assisted the police.