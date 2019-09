North Dakota Girl Invited to Sing at Twins Game

KINDRED, N.D.–A young girl from Kindred, N.D. was invited to sing at the Twins game against Kansas City on Sunday.

Kensey Knight got to sing God Bless America during the 7th inning stretch after submitting an audition tape and getting picked by the Twins.

Kensey is an eighth grader at Kindred High School.