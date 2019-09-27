Aurora Elementary Students Race To The Finish Line For A Fundraiser

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Aurora Elementary School is looking to raise money for their Parent/Teacher Organization.

Students did not seem to mind the chilly weather as they ran laps for 15 minutes in an effort to raise the money needed.

They were given a bracelet for each lap that they finished and at the end they received a fundraiser packet.

kids that helped fundraise were also eligible to participate in some other prizes.

“This event is our main fundraiser for our PTO. Faising funds that will be used to do things like field trips, fund supplies that teachers and school needs for the whole year,” School Committee Member Robin Berg said.

Students have surpassed their original goal of $15,000.