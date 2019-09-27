Man Hospitalized After House Fire in Douglas County

The fire is believed to have started near the wood stove.

BRANDON, Minn.–A man was hospitalized after his house became fully engulfed in flames on Thursday in Brandon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 10897 Co Rd 7 NW in Brandon. When the Brandon Fire Department arrived on scene they found the house engulfed with flames.

The home owner, Marvin Wagner, received injuries as a result of the fire and was transported to Alomere Health Hospital. Wagner was later flown to a Twin Cities Hospital due to his injuries.

The house received heavy fire and smoke damage. The fire is believed to have started near the wood stove. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.