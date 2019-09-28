Family Hosts Fundraiser For Lend A Hand

It's all a part of the Shannon Fettes Farha Family BBQ and Motorcycle run.

FARGO N.D. — Family and friends are raising money for Lend A Hand in the memory of a beloved family member.

The event is named after Shannon, who lost her battle with Leukemia over three years ago.

It’s the third year this fundraiser has been running at El Zagal in Fargo.

One of Shannon’s family members says they hope to give back to the organization and community that were there for them.

“Ya know healthcare, unfortunately, doesn’t pay for all of your medical needs when large things happen this is to assist those families so that they don’t come out of this worrying about money there are worrying about their loved one.” Shannon’s husband Patrick Farha said.

The Family is still accepting donations.