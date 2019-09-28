Sled Hockey Team Takes On International Competition

FARGO N.D. — They may not be the 1980’s US National Team, but this band of guys and girls have high hopes about taking on a Russian team at the end of October.

“This is a big game for us, and we’re just hoping to play a good game,” Wing player Ryan Giese said.

Ryan, who says he’s competitive in just about everything he does, jumped right into the sport.

“Honestly, my dad and my parents took me to one of the practices, and I just hopped in and played,” Giese said.

Ryan and the whole squad will be off to Michigan for the International Youth Sled Hockey Invitational.

Players like Center Tyler Shepersky have been with the team for nearly eight years.

“Just trying to do stuff when I was little just trying to see what sport I wanted to do I just feel in love with it and kept going,” Center, Tyler Sherpersky said.

This is Tyler’s last season with the team. It’s only just a chapter in his playing career as he moves onto the adult league, where he gets to open up a new side to his game.

“Checking,” Shepersky said smiling

His family originally wasn’t the biggest hockey fans before he picked up the stick.

“My dad was a wrestler and a football player; he never really thought he would be cheering for hockey,” Shepersky said.

“It’s different than regular hockey it’s intense, it takes a lot of skills anyone that jumps in on their first time realizes how good these players are,” Coach Bill Grommesh said.

After coaching for over a decade, Grommesh can’t wait to see the group hit the ice for the tournament.

“They’re competitive again it’s life and death on the ice, their just a great bunch their fun to coach and their also great sportsman,” Grommesh said.