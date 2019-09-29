Fitness Icon To Cut Ribbon On New Fitness Center At Breckenridge Elementary School

Jake "Body by Jake" Steinfeld and students will cut the ribbon Tuesday

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Breckenridge Elementary students will have a new place to run around and learn physical fitness.

Famed fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld and students will cut the ribbon Tuesday on the school’s newly gifted “Don’t Quit! Fitness Center”.

Breckenridge Elementary was one of three Minnesota schools selected along with Coleraine and Woodbury.

They are being rewarded for demonstrating new and innovative ways of promoting student physical activity and wellness.

Governor Tim Walz has declared October as “DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month.”