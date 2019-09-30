Boy Who Ran 5K Race Ends Up Winning 10K By Accident

Kade Lovell's mother became worried when he didn't cross the finish line of the Francis Franny Flyer 5K

SARTELL, Minn. — It took 9-year-old Kade Lovell longer than expected to finish his 5K race in Minnesota, but only because he was busy accidentally winning a separate 10K race.

Lovell’s mother became worried when he didn’t cross the finish line of the Francis Franny Flyer 5K in Sartell on Saturday.

She drove along the 5K route looking for him and was “bawling” when no one else saw him, either.

Kade says a woman told him to keep going when he approached the 5K turn so he did, and he won.

He finished in just over 48 minutes – a minute faster than the 40-year-old second-place contestant.