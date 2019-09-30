Cass County Commissioner, Former Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Passes Away

FARGO, N.D. — A Cass County Commissioner and former Fargo Public Schools superintendent has passed away.

Vern Bennett was 86.

He died at his home Saturday night after heart and kidney problems put him in hospice care.

Bennett was superintendent of Fargo Public Schools for nearly 30 years but continued to serve his community after as Cass County Commissioner for 15.

Those who worked with Bennett say the losing him makes the first Monday without him a tough one.

“He brought a very thoughtful and very level headed perspective to everything that he did in this role. And he had a really, kind of dry but very good sense of humor. He enjoyed having a chuckle and he was just a pleasure to work with all the way around,” said Cass County administrator Robert Wilson.

Wilson says Bennett will also be remembered for his dedication to social services, education and housing issues. The Cass County Commission Board will begin the search for Bennett’s replacement on October 21st.