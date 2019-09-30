Gun Accidentally Fired at North Dakota Gun Show

One vendor nearest to the incident was asked to leave the show.

BISMARCK, N.D.–An accidental gunshot at the Bismarck Gun Show caused quite a scare but no one was injured.

Show officials say the gunshot Saturday morning was an accident and that it’s unclear if a vendor or a customer was responsible. One vendor nearest to the incident was asked to leave the show.

Show officials say this is the third time in 50 years of the event that a gun was accidentally discharged.