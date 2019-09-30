North Dakota to Receive $1.47 Million to Modernize 911 Services

FARGO, N.D.–North Dakotans will soon be able to share images and videos with 911 dispatchers in an emergency situation.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Transportation awarded North Dakota’s 911 System $1.47 million to upgrade to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

North Dakota has been in the process of transitioning its 22 Public Safety Answering Points for the last five years. The grant will help fund the next phase of upgrades which include advanced GIS mapping systems for locating a caller’s location, and IP connections for sharing pictures and videos with dispatchers. The grant will also help fund dispatcher training.

The 911 Grant Program awarded a total of $109 million to 34 states and two tribal nations. The state has three years to use the grant funds.