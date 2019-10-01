Felon Heading To Turn Himself In Pulls Gun And Shoots Himself

BENSON, Minn. — A man on his way to turn himself in at the Swift County Jail pulls out a gun and shoots himself.

The sheriff’s office got a 911 call from the driver of a car that 62-year-old Bernard Drivdahl was a passenger in.

The vehicle stopped about two miles east of Benson, Minnesota on Monday night and Drivdahl died at the scene.

The convicted felon was wanted on a warrant for felon in possession of ammunition.

The driver did not know he had a gun.

The driver was not hurt but was taken to the Swift County Benson hospital.