NDSU to Offer Beer and Wine in Scheels Center for Basketball and Wrestling

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State University Athletic Department announced the sale of beer and wine for Bison basketball games and wrestling matches this year.

The beer and wine sales will be available to all guests ages 21 and over. Buffalo Wild Wings will operate the sales out of the Radio FM Media club suite. All guests will have to receive a valid wristband on game day to purchase or possess alcohol.

NDSU has also added new general admission seating options for men’s basketball games. General admission will be in designated areas in the west balcony and south bleachers.

Season tickets for NDSU basketball and wrestling are available at GoBison.com, at the Bison Ticket Office, or by calling 231-NDSU. Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Bison Fan Day is Oct. 18 at the Scheels Center.