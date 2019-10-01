Police Discover Flaming Car in Driveway

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a car parked in the driveway of a home at 924 5th Street South in Fargo.

A police officer on patrol spotted the flames shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday and called it in. That quick action likely prevented the fire from extending to a large garage and nearby house.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the flames were 10 feet high and the fire was “licking” at the edge of the garage when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had the fire out within 10 minutes.

No cause has been determined. No one was hurt.