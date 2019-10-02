Hostile Workplace Complaint Filed Against Cass County Social Services

employee says she was told to keep her head down, her mouth shut and do as she's told

FARGO, N.D. — A former employees in the Child Protective Services Unit of Cass County Social Services has filed a hostile workplace complaint.

That employee says she was told to keep her head down, her mouth shut and do as she’s told.

A total of three employees have recently resigned.

The sheriff’s office investigated and found that many employees of the unit feel intimidated, overworked and don’t believe they’re valued.

Supervisors who were interviewed said that additional time is needed for employees to close cases in a more efficient manner.

The county commission has called a special meeting October 21 to review the complaint.