Life 97.9 Receives Donations To Help Babies In Need

The station received 10,000 diapers and wipes to help a shelter in need of basic necessities for babies.

FARGO, N.D. – After reading an article in the newspaper about the need of donations for premature babies in “Churches United for the Homeless”, Life 97.9 wanted to do something to help.

The radio station partnered with the organization and reached out to listeners through the show and social media.

They set a booth in 16 areas in North Dakota and Minnesota and listeners came with donations.

“So in speaking with Churches United for the Homeless, we know that Life 97.9 can reach listeners and people in the community that maybe they can’t reach so we’re happy to share the need that they have and reach people and just love people more in this community,” says Carly Viland, the Listener Engagement Director.

Churches United says it goes through 20–thousand diapers per month.