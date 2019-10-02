LIVE: Coming Together As A Community Through Art At ChalkFest

Grab Your Chalk And Head To The Red River Zoo Saturday, October 5th

Have you ever wanted to impress a wolf or a camel with your beautiful artwork?

You can help turn the Red River Zoo into a mosaic of colorful art this weekend.

The annual ChalkFest celebration is this Saturday, October 5th.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., admission is free.

The zoo will provide chalk for you to decorate pretty much anything you can.

Local artist Mark Elton will be there helping make the zoo beautiful.

You can watch me test my art skills with the zoo’s Executive Director, Sally Jacobson, in the video above. Needless to say, I won’t be winning any art awards for my camel. But Sally’s doggy is quite delightful.

But it’s not just about the visual arts.

The zoo invited musicians, dancers and storytellers to perform.

You can also find out more about local arts organizations.

Jacobson says, “It’s really cool and it’s the biggest free art making event in our area. And the goal is really to make are something that’s not just something in the museum, to make art that’s something that everyone can participate in and kind of take it out of the ivory tower and encourage everyone to get involved in some way and have some fun.”