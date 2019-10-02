NDSU Raises Sexual Assault Awareness At Take Back The Night

They're hoping that having survivors be able to speak and share their messages will help open people's minds about the level that it affects everyone.

FARGO N.D. — Students clambered into the Great Room at NDSU’s Memorial Union to talk about a topic they say isn’t discussed enough.

“A lot of sexual violence happens to college age students, so it’s very relevant to our age group; it’s just a way for people to protest against sexual violence and to set the stage for survivors to talk,” NDSU Violence Prevention Educator Alexis Zuniga said.

They’re hoping that having survivors be able to speak and share their messages will help open people’s minds about the level that it affects everyone.

“It just kind of brings the issue to the forefront like this is something that happens to people around you maybe someone you didn’t know was a survivor comes up and tells their story and it’s just incredible,” Zungia said.

For students like Madison Schill, this is also a fight against a culture that’s stopping change from happening.

“A part of the battle is just fighting against rape culture specifically and just interpersonal intimate partner violence and sexual violence and just fighting against that culture which allows that to exist and just challenging that,” NDSU student Madison Schill.

And the damages of violence against these students can last a lifetime.

“Ranging from poor performance from students, mental health, issues with relationships and as far as a student experience that it puts a damper on the entire college experience and for the rest of your life,” Schill said.

She hopes survivors will be able to receive some relief through others hearing their tales.

“One, it’s a feeling of I’m not alone and it’s also a feeling of this isn’t my shame to carry,” Schill said.

She hopes this work will set forward change and hope into the lives of students and survivors.

“I hope that something new students can feel when they come on campus and see events like this is that they will be believed and will be heard,” Schill said.