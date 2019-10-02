October is REAL ID Month in North Dakota

starting October 1, 2020, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board a commercial flight

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed October as North Dakota REAL ID Month.

It is a reminder that starting October 1, 2020, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board a commercial flight.

You’ll also need a REAL ID to gain access to secure federal facilities, including military bases, nuclear facilities and some federal offices.

It is intended to inhibit the ability of terrorists and others to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.

To get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, you will need to make an in-person visit to a driver’s license office.