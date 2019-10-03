Christmas Tour By Country Singer John Berry Stopping In Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — It’s never too early for a little Christmas music.

And if you want to take in an entire holiday concert this holiday season you’ll want to get tickets to see country singer John Berry.

He is bringing his 23rd Annual Christmas Songs & Stories tour to Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes.

The concert will be held on Saturday, December 7.

Find ticket information on the theatre’s website.