Salvation Army Preps for Coats Distribution

Volunteers will be handing out winter gear Friday and Saturday to those in need

FARGO, N.D. — Winter is just around the corner, which means it’s time to bring out your coats, gloves and scarves.

The Salvation Army, with the help of dozens of volunteers, is giving away more than 1,100 pounds of winter apparel to people in need.

The coats were collected at various locations and washed at Sanford.

Volunteers will be giving out the items tomorrow through Saturday at the Fargo Air Museum from 10 to 7 each day.

“Fargo winters are not something to sneeze at, so I’ve only been through one, but I know it can be brutal, and, you know, there are a lot of people who can’t afford new coats every year, and especially the kids who grow out of them,” said The Salvation Army Maj. Vangie O’Neil.

Volunteers are still needed to hand items out.

If you’d like to help, call Kristi Simmons at 701-936-4214.