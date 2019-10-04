League Of Women Voters Host Census Talk

The group packed into the Sons Of Norway in Fargo to talk about how to volunteer for the census and encouraged others to get their paperwork done.

FARGO N.D. — The League Of Women Voters and U.S. Census 2020 are teaming up to teach people about the importance of being counted.

The group ate lunch while they were given a presentation about what information the census collects.

They also talked about how each state is impacted by the numbers the census finds.

“That census is the basis for all federal funds that come to North Dakota. People that don’t get counted, we don’t receive funds. We don’t pay in taxes that don’t go to the federal government and that money goes to another state,” State Co-Chair North Dakota Census Louise Dardis.

Dardis says the information collected from the census is embargoed from any public officials for over 70 years.