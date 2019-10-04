Play of the Week Nominees: October 4

Shanley, Davies Battle For HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominees both come from the football field.

First up, Moorhead Quarterback Trey Feeney connects with his receiver Blake Walthall for the 61-yard touchdown pass against Sartell-St. Stephen.

That was a great connection but is it better than what we saw from Davies and Fargo South.

Eagles receiver Ty Satter hauls in the one-handed catch, stays in bounds and takes it in for the score against the Bruins en route to a 32-7 win.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.