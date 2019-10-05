NDSU Animal Science Hosts Moos and Ewes

FARGO N.D. — The rainy weather earlier in the day left some families in the valley moving into the NDSU Equine Center for Moos and Ewes.

Kids got the chance to meet some new furry friends of baby goats, sheep, and cows.

It’s the 10th annual showcase for the department.

The whole point of the showcase is to introduce kids to Animal Science and teach them where a lot of the things they have come from.

“It’s really important for people to have that connection to agriculture we are an agriculture community, but I think often times we forget that not everyone comes from that background, so it’s really important for us to educate people,” NDSU Animal Science Department’s Loren Baranko.

The department will also be hosting the Bison Stampede rodeo that’s coming up on the first weekend of November.