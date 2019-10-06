Man Arrested After Firing Shots Into Vehicle Of Man He Fought With At Party

Jamestown Police got calls around 4:30 this morning from people who heard the shots

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Police in Jamestown arrest a man for firing several shots into the vehicle of a man he got into a fight with at a party.

22-year-old Allen Jevning is being held in Stutsman County on reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Police got calls around 4:30 this morning from people who heard the shots in the northeast part of town.

They didn’t find anything.

But the victim called around 10 a.m. after he found five bullet holes in his vehicle.