Moorhead’s Feeney Takes Home High School Play of the Week Win

Feeney's 61-yard touchdown wins Chris Heise high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is Moorhead’s Trey Feeney.

Feeney’s 61-yard connection with his receiver for a touchdown over Sartell-St. Stephen led to an eventual win.

Congrats to Feeney and the Spuds for taking home this week’s win.